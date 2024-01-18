Soldier dies in landmine blast; property attached in militancy case in J&K

January 18, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - JAMMU

One soldier died and two others were injured in an explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri.

An official said the soldiers were hit by the explosion caused by the landmine when they “inadvertently stepped over it”. The incident took place in Naushera Sector of Rajouri district, close to the LoC.

Meanwhile, the J&K police attached a property of a local accused of harbouring militants.

An official spokesman said the police in Anantnag, along with the Executive Magistrate concerned, attached the residential property of Abdul Salam Rather at Tangpawa Kokernag.

“During the investigation, it had surfaced that Zahoor Ahmad Rather, son of Abdul Salam Rather, was working as a terrorist associate and was providing food, shelter, and other logistic support to killed terrorists identified as Asif Reshi alias Khubaib and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat alias Talha, at his residential house,” the police said.

It falls within ambit of ‘proceeds of terrorism’ under Section 2(g), Section 25 of UA(P) Act 1967, the police said.

