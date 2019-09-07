Soldier dies during anti-militant operation in J&K’s Ganderbal

An soldier died after falling into a river during an anti-militant operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, an official said on September 7.
Daffadar Aslam Khan slipped and fell into the river during a search and cordon operation in Wusan area of the central Kashmir district on September 6, an Army official said.
A rescue operation was launched immediately, but the soldier could not be saved. His body was later fished out from the river, the official said.
A wreath-laying ceremony was held in the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps headquarters on September 7 to pay tribute to the soldier.
Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon and others paid homage to the soldier in a solemn ceremony at the Badami Bagh cantonment, the official added.
