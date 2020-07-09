Soldier, civilian injured in Pulwama attack

Srinagar

09 July 2020 22:18 IST

A soldier and a civilian were injured when militants attacked an Army vehicle in south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday. An Army spokesman said an ambulance with the Quick Reaction Team, moving from Khrew, was fired upon by terrorists from near a mosque at Laddoo Mor, Lethpora in Awantipora around 6 p.m.

“One soldier was injured and was evacuated to Army’s 92 Base Hospital. He is stable. One woman also sustained injuries in the crossfire and is stable,” the Army said.

