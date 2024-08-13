Soldier assaulted in police custody in Jaipur; furious Minister reprimands cops

An army soldier was stripped and assaulted in police custody in Jaipur, Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Monday (August 12, 2024) after he visited the Shipra Path police station where he rebuked the cops over the alleged incident and raised the matter with the Director General of Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

A sub-inspector and three constables have been shunted out and an inquiry has been ordered, DGP U.R. Sahoo told PTI.

The DGP said that the police had raided an illegal hookah bar the previous night where they apprehended some people and the soldier was among them.

ADVERTISEMENT

"One sub-inspector and three constables have been shunted to police lines by the Jaipur police commissioner and an inquiry has been ordered," the DGP said.

Rajasthan's Sainik Kalyan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who has served in the Army, reached the police station and questioned the conduct of the cops.

"A very sad incident came to my knowledge where a soldier, who is serving in Kashmir and is visiting here, was stripped by some police personnel and beaten with sticks. He was made to sit in the middle of the people and some policemen made him repeat that the police is the 'baap' of the Indian Army," Mr. Rathore told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have been in uniform and I respect Rajasthan police. This is a matter of great sadness and it shows the disgusting mentality of those two three persons who did this," he said and expressed confidence that Rajasthan Police will take strict action against such elements.

He said that such incidents cannot be tolerated.

"It is written in the medical report that he was assaulted by people. An Indian army soldier has been caught and beaten up by five police personnel, that too without any reason. So strict action is necessary against those who are breaking the law in the police department," he said.

Mr. Rathore said he spoke to the Director General of Police who assured him of action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.