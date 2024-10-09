Soldier abducted in J&K's Anantnag, search operation launched

A Territorial Army (TA) soldier was allegedly abducted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, two TA soldiers were allegedly abducted from the forest area in Anantnag, however, one of them managed to escape.

A search operation has been launched by the security forces in the area, they added.

“Two jawans of the Territorial Army were abducted by terrorists in the forest area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. However, one of the jawans has managed to come back. Security forces have launched an operation to search for the missing jawan,” the sources said.

More details awaited.

