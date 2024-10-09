GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Soldier abducted in J&K's Anantnag, search operation launched

Two Territorial Army soldiers were allegedly abducted by terrorists from the forest area in Anantnag, however, one of them managed to escape.

Published - October 09, 2024 07:37 am IST - Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir)

ANI
Representational image of Army soldiers in north Kashmir

Representational image of Army soldiers in north Kashmir | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

A Territorial Army (TA) soldier was allegedly abducted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, two TA soldiers were allegedly abducted from the forest area in Anantnag, however, one of them managed to escape.

A search operation has been launched by the security forces in the area, they added.

“Two jawans of the Territorial Army were abducted by terrorists in the forest area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. However, one of the jawans has managed to come back. Security forces have launched an operation to search for the missing jawan,” the sources said.

More details awaited.

Published - October 09, 2024 07:37 am IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.