National

Soil from Jallianwala Bagh on display at National Museum

more-in

An urn containing soil from Amritsar’s Jallianwala Bagh was unveiled by Union Culture and Tourism Minister of State (independent charge) Prahlad Singh Patel at the National Museum here on Tuesday.

Mr. Patel said the reason for putting the urn on display was to inspire the youth and to pay tribute to freedom fighters. The visitors to the museum would learn about the sacrifices made for India’s independence, including those who died in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
library and museum
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 5:53:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/soil-from-jallianwala-bagh-on-display-at-national-museum/article30155661.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY