Soil from Jallianwala Bagh on display at National Museum

An urn containing soil from Amritsar’s Jallianwala Bagh was unveiled by Union Culture and Tourism Minister of State (independent charge) Prahlad Singh Patel at the National Museum here on Tuesday.

Mr. Patel said the reason for putting the urn on display was to inspire the youth and to pay tribute to freedom fighters. The visitors to the museum would learn about the sacrifices made for India’s independence, including those who died in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919, he added.