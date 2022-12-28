Society is being divided by hate, says Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

December 28, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - New Delhi

The fundamental values of India are being constantly attacked and the society is being “divided by hate”, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said while targeting the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday.

Addressing his party colleagues at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on the occasion of the 138th Foundation Day of the party, Mr. Kharge said the people of the country are being hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is unbothered.

The Congress chief said that several other countries became independent around the time India became free but “only we emerged as a successful and strong democracy within a few decades and became a super power in economic, nuclear and strategic areas, agriculture, education, medical, IT and services sector”.

“This did not happen on its own. This happened due to the Congress’s faith in democracy and our inclusive ideology of taking everyone along and due to our full faith in the Constitution that gives equal rights and opportunities to all,” Mr. Kharge said.

He further added, “The fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked. The society is being divided by hate, people are hit by price rise and unemployment but the government is not bothered.”

Mr. Kharge, as the newly elected president, unfurled the party’s flag at the AICC headquarters in the presence of party workers and senior leaders including former chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress chief said that the party has its imprint in every important milestone in the progress of the nation in the past 75 years. He noted that India progressed as the Congress displayed the courage to free the poor, oppressed and Dalits of their thousands of years of fetters.

Mr. Kharge also attended an event in Mumbai to mark the Foundation Day as the party was founded in 1885.

“I am proud that I am a part of such an organization which chose the path of truth, non-violence and struggle in every situation and always took every step in public interest,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted in Hindi while sharing a video of pictures of previous Congress foundation days during the freedom struggle.