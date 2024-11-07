Social worker from Odisha gets third Rohini Nayyar prize

Anil Pradhan, a 28-year-old social worker from Odisha, won the third Rohini Nayyar Prize for his outstanding contribution to rural development. The prize, instituted by Rohini Nayyar Foundation, constituted in memory of the eminent economist, comes with a cash award of ₹10 lakh, a citation and trophy.

Speaking on the occasion, noted scientist Raghunath A. Mashelkar said Dr. Nayyar played a major role in assessing multidimensional poverty in the country and preparing ways to address it. Dr. Mashelkar said education is key to rural development and civil society has a role to play in ensuring education in rural areas.

This year’s winner was selected by a jury consisting of academics and activists. “Mr. Pradhan, 28, is an innovative engineer and educationist. Born in the village of Baral, Odisha, he migrated to Bhopal for education. He was the chief designer of Asia’s first university rocket team, VSLV,” the Foundation said in a release.

