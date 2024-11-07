 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Social worker from Odisha gets third Rohini Nayyar prize

28-year-old social worker Anil Pradhan wins award for his role in rural development

Published - November 07, 2024 12:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Anil Pradhan, a 28-year-old social worker from Odisha, won the third Rohini Nayyar Prize for his outstanding contribution to rural development. The prize, instituted by Rohini Nayyar Foundation, constituted in memory of the eminent economist, comes with a cash award of ₹10 lakh, a citation and trophy.

Speaking on the occasion, noted scientist Raghunath A. Mashelkar said Dr. Nayyar played a major role in assessing multidimensional poverty in the country and preparing ways to address it. Dr. Mashelkar said education is key to rural development and civil society has a role to play in ensuring education in rural areas.

This year’s winner was selected by a jury consisting of academics and activists. “Mr. Pradhan, 28, is an innovative engineer and educationist. Born in the village of Baral, Odisha, he migrated to Bhopal for education. He was the chief designer of Asia’s first university rocket team, VSLV,” the Foundation said in a release.

Published - November 07, 2024 12:37 am IST

Related Topics

India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.