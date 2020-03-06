Social scientists, economists demand halt to NPR data collection

NEW DELHI

06 March 2020 01:40 IST

De-link it from the Census 2021 exercise to remove fears among substantial sections, they say

A collective of economists and social scientists have published a joint statement demanding that data collection commissioned as part of updating the National Population Register (NPR) be stopped and that it be de-linked from the ongoing Census 2021 data gathering exercise.

“There is a real danger that the concerns around the National Population Register and the fears that are growing among substantial sections that investigators can determine whether a respondent’s citizenship is ‘doubtful’. This possibility has already led to widespread public distrust and suspicion about the NPR, and it is not at all clear that there are any benefits from the NPR at the present juncture,” the nearly 100 researchers have said in a statement. “ It is essential to ensure that the exercise of data collection for Census 2021 is absolutely safe, comprehensive and uncontaminated by any other factors.”

Conducting the NPR along with the Census also violates Clause 15 of The Census Act 1948 that bars anyone from accessing “any book, register or record made by a census-officer in the discharge of his duty”. It also violates the provision in the same clause that “no entry in any such book, register, record or schedule shall be admissible as evidence in any civil proceeding other than a prosecution under this Act,” the statement adds.

The signatories span a range of institutions — from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University, Azim Premji University, The Indian School of Business, Hyderabad — as well as international establishments such as the Oxford University, United Kingdom, and the New York University, USA.

There have been widespread protests across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019 and the proposed National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC). West Bengal and Kerala have suspended work related to the preparation and update of the NPR.

The NPR, a register of residents with demographic and biometric details, was supposed to be prepared between April 2020 and September 2020 ahead of the Census slated for 2021. Preliminary work on the NPR has begun in several States.