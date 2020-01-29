Social media tip-off helps rescue Assam woman

The Assam police prevented a suicide after receiving a tip-off from Facebook authorities in the United States via the Kolkata police.

The Kolkata police’s cyber cell had on Tuesday night received an email alert from Facebook about a woman having uploaded a video on her profile saying she was going to commit suicide.

“Believing that she was at imminent risk of death or serious physical injury, the Facebook authority provided the access logs, registered phone number and name of city,” an Assam police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Kolkata police initiated an investigation based on the information and found that the woman stayed in the outskirts of Guwahati. The Changsari police station was contacted accordingly.

“A police team rushed to the house and rescued the lady. We came to know she was undergoing mental trauma due to certain personal issues. After much persuasion, she was admitted to a hospital for treatment,” the spokesperson said, adding that her husband was informed about her condition.

Doctors stayed her condition is now stable.