‘Social media is an uncontrollable medium and can destabilise society’

Social media is an “uncontrollable medium” with a potential to even destabilise society, but “response” to such a problem should be national in nature and come from Parliament, the Centre argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
Appearing before a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the Delhi Legislature’s Committee on Peace and Harmony may lack the jurisdictional competence to pass recommendations to regulate social media.
The Centre was responding to a petition filed by senior Facebook official Ajit Mohan against his summons by the Committee to testify about any role played by social media platforms in the events leading up to the Delhi riots in February last year.
Mr. Mehta said Parliament has already passed the Information Technology Act which deals with social media intermediaries.
“Offences pertaining to social media intermediaries are statutorily defined by Parliament. The field is occupied by a Central Act,” he said.
He said problems concerning misuse of social media are globally felt.
“If there is a problem, the answer is not to give power to a Committee of a State legislature. There should be a national response by a national body, namely, Parliament.”
The court will continue to hear the case next week.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath