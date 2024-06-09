Social media, citizen journalism flag bearers of social justice, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday described social media and citizen journalism volunteers as torchbearers of the social justice movement in India, adding that they mobilised and sensitised the OBC, Dalit and minority communities against the injustice done by the BJP. He asked all such volunteers to remain active with positive thinking and keep agitating for the cause of social justice as the next five years would be crucial.

“All such social media volunteers took our message to the public, becoming a ‘bridge of communication’ is proving to be a milestone in the renaissance of Indian democracy and restoration of the constitution. In India, ‘social media’ and ‘citizen journalism’ have become the torchbearers of social justice. All of you should remain active with positive thinking, keep agitating,” he wrote on X.

“They made incomparable contribution in the victory of INDIA alliance and the SP by gathering their resources and worked day and night by being active on various social media platforms to convey the sentiments of the people. They sensitized the Backwards, Dalit and Minorities community,” he added.

Mr. Yadav-led SP showed impressive performance by winning 37 out of the State’s 80 Lok Sabha seats; its ally Congress emerged victorious in six seats, the alliance a total of 43 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to win only 36 seats, with 33 wins coming from the BJP, two from Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and one from Apna Dal (Sonelal).

The SP leader thanked all who were active in the alliance’s victory. “Behind the historic victory of the SP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, there are countless people who deserve heartfelt thanks and congratulations, for remaining active and reaching meaningful results, such as members of various affiliated organisations of the SP, booth managers, lyricists, singers, musicians and stage artistes who create and conduct cultural programmes, organisers of rallies and those who pool resources for various rallies through mutual cooperation,” Mr. Yadav said.