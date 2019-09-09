National

Social media accounts in ISRO Chairman s name fake: ISRO

more-in

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) clarified on Monday that its Chairman K. Sivan does not have any personal account on social media.

ISRO said in a tweet: “It is noticed that accounts in the name of Kailasavadivoo Sivan is operational on many social media. This is to clarify that Dr. K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, does not have any personal accounts.”

Meanwhile, ISRO officials said that any update on Chandrayaan 2 mission, including the status of the moon lander Vikram that crash landed on the lunar surface on Saturday, will be announced on the organisation’s website.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 15, 2019 7:23:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/social-media-accounts-in-isro-chairman-s-name-fake-isro/article29374949.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY