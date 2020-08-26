Social Justice Ministry to launch mental health rehabilitation helpline

Toll-free service will offer support in 13 languages

Citing the prevalence of mental health issues and the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 crisis, the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry has said it will on Thursday launch a toll-free helpline to enable access to mental health resources.

The “Kiran” mental health rehabilitation helpline number, 1800-599-0019, will provide callers “support for early screening, first-aid, psychological support, distress management, mental well-being, preventing deviant behaviours, psychological crisis management etc,” a Ministry statement said.

“It targets to resolve issues of people across the country experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, panic attack, adjustment disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, suicidal thoughts, pandemic-induced psychological issues and mental health emergency,” the statement said.

The Ministry said there was a need for emergency help and support to those going through mental health issues, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With 660 volunteer clinical/rehabilitation psychologists and 668 volunteer psychiatrists, the helpline will be run from 25 centres by 75 experts who can handle 300 callers per hour, the statement said.

“There is a three-level mechanism of support — the caller will first be connected to the location-based helpline centre, and then as per need referred to rehabilitation/clinical psychologists/psychiatrists. Follow-up and support will be extended at the third level,” it said.

The helpline will offer services in 13 languages, it said.