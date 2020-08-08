Social Impact Journalism award for Hindu scribe, Shiv Sahay Singh

Shiv Sahay Singh

08 August 2020 22:23 IST

The K.P. Narayana Kumar Memorial Award for Social Impact Journalism went to The Hindu’s Shiv Sahay Singh for his report on “Death by digital inclusion: on faulty public distribution system in Jharkhand.” The award was instituted by the 2001 batch in the memory of their class mate who died in 2019.

The ACJ Investigative Journalism Award went to Nitin Sethi for his series on electoral bonds published by HuffPost, India.

