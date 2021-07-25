National

Snooping allegations baseless, says Nadda

BJP president J.P. Nadda addresses a press conference in Panaji on July 25, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@JPNadda  

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Sunday termed as baseless the Pegasus snooping allegations, and hit out at the Opposition parties for disrupting Parliament.

“It is baseless… It is issueless. The Opposition parties led by the Congress do not have any issue which they want to raise for people. That is why they raise this kind of issue,” he told reporters here.

‘Issueless Opposition’

Mr. Nadda said although the Centre was ready to hold talks over different issues, the “issueless” Opposition parties, led by the Congress, were disrupting the proceedings of Parliament.

“The Congress, along with other Opposition parties, has become disappointed and issueless and hence resorts to such disruptions…They do not know what to do. They want to stop Parliament over issueless things.”

“But people know that despite all their efforts, the productivity of Parliament has broken all the records under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the business has broken all the records,” he added.


