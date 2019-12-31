SMS to all mobile phones, Internet services in govt. hospitals in Kashmir to be restored from midnight

Internet services in all government-run hospitals and SMS to all mobile phones will be restored from December 31 midnight in the Kashmir Valley, Jammu and Kashmir official spokesman Rohit Kansal said on Tuesday.

Also read | 145 days of internet shutdown in Kashmir, no word on service restoration

On December 10, some short message service (SMS) were enabled on mobile phones in order to facilitate students, scholarship applicants, traders and others.

It has now been decided to fully restore the service throughout Kashmir from midnight of December 31, Kansal said.