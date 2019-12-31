National

SMS to all mobile phones, Internet services in govt. hospitals in Kashmir to be restored from midnight

Internet services in all government-run hospitals and SMS to all mobile phones will be restored from December 31 midnight in Kashmir Valley.

Internet services in all government-run hospitals and SMS to all mobile phones will be restored from December 31 midnight in Kashmir Valley.   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

more-in

On December 10, SMS was enabled on mobile phones to help students, scholarship applicants, traders and others

Internet services in all government-run hospitals and SMS to all mobile phones will be restored from December 31 midnight in the Kashmir Valley, Jammu and Kashmir official spokesman Rohit Kansal said on Tuesday.

Also read | 145 days of internet shutdown in Kashmir, no word on service restoration

On December 10, some short message service (SMS) were enabled on mobile phones in order to facilitate students, scholarship applicants, traders and others.

It has now been decided to fully restore the service throughout Kashmir from midnight of December 31, Kansal said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 5:37:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sms-to-all-mobile-phones-internet-services-in-govt-hospitals-in-kashmir-to-be-restored-from-midnight/article30443566.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY