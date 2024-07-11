ADVERTISEMENT

Smriti Irani vacates official bungalow after losing Lok Sabha elections

Published - July 11, 2024 04:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Smriti Irani was dubbed a giant slayer in 2019 after she defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the seat

PTI

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani was defeated by Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, who lost the recently held Lok Sabha elections, has vacated her official bungalow at 28 Tughlak Crescent in Lutyens' Delhi, officials said on July 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Irani vacated the bungalow earlier this week, weeks after she was defeated by Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes.

The former Women and Child Development Minister was dubbed a giant slayer in 2019 after she defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the seat.

"She (Ms. Irani) vacated her official residence earlier this week," an official said, adding that former ministers and MPs need to vacate their government accommodation within a month after a new government is formed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

national politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US