Smriti Irani vacates official bungalow after losing Lok Sabha elections

Smriti Irani was dubbed a giant slayer in 2019 after she defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the seat

Published - July 11, 2024 04:50 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Former Union Minister Smriti Irani was defeated by Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes. File

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani was defeated by Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Union Minister Smriti Irani, who lost the recently held Lok Sabha elections, has vacated her official bungalow at 28 Tughlak Crescent in Lutyens' Delhi, officials said on July 11.

Ms. Irani vacated the bungalow earlier this week, weeks after she was defeated by Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi parliamentary seat with a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes.

The former Women and Child Development Minister was dubbed a giant slayer in 2019 after she defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the seat.

"She (Ms. Irani) vacated her official residence earlier this week," an official said, adding that former ministers and MPs need to vacate their government accommodation within a month after a new government is formed.

