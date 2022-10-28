Smriti Irani, NCW welcome BCCI equal match fee announcement

Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minster Smriti Irani and the National Commission for Women on Thursday hailed the “historic” decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on equal match fees for women players as their male counterparts, saying it was a significant achievement towards gender equality.

The BCCI on Thursday announced equal match fee for its centrally-contracted women and male players in a bid to promote gender equality in cricket.

“A welcome step,” Ms. Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, tweeted tagging the BCCI announcement.

The NCW, in a statement, said it welcomed the “landmark decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to implement pay equity policy for contracted Indian women cricketers”.

Terming it a major victory for women cricketers across the nation, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “At last, the voice of women cricketers was now being heard.”

“Women cricketers earning the same match fee as their male counterparts heralds a new era of equal opportunities and is a significant advancement toward achieving gender equality. Additionally, it will also encourage greater participation of women in the sports,” she said.

“The Commission hopes that this decision will inspire young talents to pursue their passion for the sport and that other sports organizations would follow the example established by the BCCI,” the NCW added.