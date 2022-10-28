Smriti Irani, NCW welcome BCCI equal match fee announcement

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 28, 2022 00:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani. File | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minster Smriti Irani and the National Commission for Women on Thursday hailed the “historic” decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on equal match fees for women players as their male counterparts, saying it was a significant achievement towards gender equality.

The BCCI on Thursday announced equal match fee for its centrally-contracted women and male players in a bid to promote gender equality in cricket.

“A welcome step,” Ms. Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, tweeted tagging the BCCI announcement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCW, in a statement, said it welcomed the “landmark decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to implement pay equity policy for contracted Indian women cricketers”.

Terming it a major victory for women cricketers across the nation, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “At last, the voice of women cricketers was now being heard.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Women cricketers earning the same match fee as their male counterparts heralds a new era of equal opportunities and is a significant advancement toward achieving gender equality. Additionally, it will also encourage greater participation of women in the sports,” she said.  

“The Commission hopes that this decision will inspire young talents to pursue their passion for the sport and that other sports organizations would follow the example established by the BCCI,” the NCW added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
BCCI
cricket

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app