National

Smriti Irani lauds role of women healthcare workers in tackling COVID-19 on Women’s Day

Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.   | Photo Credit: AP

Saluting women healthcare workers on International Women's Day, Union minister Smriti Irani said their unequivocal contribution played an important role in India's fight against coronavirus.

"There is No HERO Without HER! The spread of COVID-19 brought to the fore selfless and determined role of #NariShakti during the crisis. This Women's Day, we salute our 6 million+ women health workforce for their unequivocal contribution in India's fight against Corona.@WHO," the Women and Child Development minister said.

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 around the world.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2021 11:13:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/smriti-irani-lauds-role-of-women-healthcare-workers-in-tackling-covid-19-on-womens-day/article34016812.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY