Smriti Irani backs Adityanath

NCW was in touch with Hathras administration to ensure that the victim received help, she says

Amidst the clamour for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s resignation, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani stood firmly behind him.

“The Chief Minister has constituted an SIT [special investigation team). I have been informed that action has been taken against the Superintendent of Police of Hathras. I am confident that once the SIT report is out, Yogiji will act against all those who interfered or because of whom there was a conspiracy to ensure that the victim doesn’t get justice”, Ms. Irani said at a press conference in Varanasi.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) was in touch with the district administration from the beginning to ensure that the victim received help, she noted.

Sees politics on issue

The Minister also lashed out at Opposition leaders. “People understand well the tactics deployed by Congress and that is why they ensured the BJP’s victory in 2019. If any political party or any politician wants to do politics on any issue, then in a democracy I can’t stop them. But their interest in Hathras is for their politics and not for justice”.

It was under the BJP government that disbursal of funds to the States under the Nirbhaya Fund took place. Efforts to ensure that every district in the country had a ‘One Stop Centre’ commenced in 2017 and today this goal had been achieved. “Under the Modi government, ₹9,000 crore has been allocated to States from the Nirbhaya Fund. For the first time in the country's history there are women help desks at every police station. Nearly 55 lakh women have been helped through Women Helplines”, she asserted.