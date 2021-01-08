Smooth transition of power is India’s strength, says Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker says ‘India is among most empowered democracies in the world’

Smooth transition of power is India’s strength, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday.

Mr. Birla’s remarks came a day after the U.S. witnessed ugly scenes as supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed and vandalised Capitol Hill in an attempt to stop House proceedings on certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 Presidential election.

“The core concept of the Constitution was making governance people-centric. The smooth transition of power through 17 general elections and over 300 Assembly elections is our strength,” Mr. Birla said, adding, “Since Independence, India is among the strongest and most empowered democracies in the world.”

The Lok Sabha Speaker was addressing an Outreach and Familiarisation Programme for Panchayati Raj institutions in Dehradun organised by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies.

Mr. Birla said that if Panchayati Raj institutions are run effectively and responsibly, a comprehensive change can be brought about in society.

He quoted Mahatma Gandhi that “the soul of India lives in its villages” and complimented the Uttarakhand government for providing higher reservation to women.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat attended the programme virtually.

“India is strong as a democracy due to the Panchayati Raj institutions. Development in urban centres is mutually dependent on rural development. Rural economy needs to be strong, with a corruption-free model of development,” Mr. Rawat said.

(With inputs from PTI.)