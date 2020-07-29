NEW DELHI

Smokers are likely to be more vulnerable to COVID-19 as the act of smoking means that fingers (and possibly contaminated cigarettes) are in contact with lips, which increases the possibility of transmission of virus from hand to mouth, warned the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

A senior health official at the Ministry said that they had inputs from experts who “confirmed that smokers are more likely to develop severe symptoms or die from COVID-19, as it primarily attacks the lungs.”

“Further, smoking products such as water pipes or hookah often involves the sharing of mouth-pieces and hoses, which could facilitate the transmission of COVID-19 in communal and social settings. Evidence from countries reporting COVID-19 related fatalities has highlighted that the people with pre-existing Man refusing a cigarette from a pack of smokes concept for quitting smoking and healthy lifestyle (NCDs) are more susceptible to becoming severely ill with COVID-19,’’ he said.

The Ministry added that chewing tobacco products (khaini, gutkha, paan, zarda) also increases the urge to spit. Spitting in public places increases health risks, especially those of spreading the infectious and contagious diseases like COVID19, tuberculosis, swine flu, encephalitis, etc.

A two-page advisory issued by the Ministry explains, “Smoking, e-cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, pan masala and like products can increase risk and severity of pulmonary infections because of damage to upper airways and a decrease in pulmonary immune function.”

It further cautions that tobacco users are at higher risk for developing severe illness when affected by COVID-19 as tobacco abuse is a major risk factor for the four main NCDs — cardiovascular disease, cancer, chronic lung disease and diabetes — which puts people with these conditions at additional risk during the pandemic.

NCDs are estimated to account for 63% of all deaths in India and these are expected to rise further. Tobacco use is also a risk factor for infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and lower respiratory infections — health burdens that afflict much of humanity.

“Tobacco smoke contains toxic chemicals which cause damage to the linings of the airways and the lungs. It weakens immunity of the patient to fight against the TB-causing mycobacterium. More than 20% of the global TB incidence may be attributed to smoking. The percentage of death is higher (38%) among TB patients associated with tobacco use. Both smoking and being exposed to second-hand smoke (other people’s smoke) are significantly associated with TB infection, disease and mortality,” states the advisory.

The use of tobacco is a risk factor for many respiratory infections and increases the severity of respiratory diseases. Tobacco smoke, including second-hand smoke, contains over 7,000 chemicals, of which more than 69 are cancer causing.

The chemicals in tobacco smoke suppress the activity of different types of immune cells that are involved in general and targeted immune responses. Smoking impairs lung function, thereby reducing the immunity and making it harder for the body to fight off various diseases.