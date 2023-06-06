HamberMenu
Smoke from coach AC halts Secunderabad-Agartala Express in Odisha's Brahmapur

Passengers call for help, refuse to get back on the train, before minor electrical issue is rectified by staff on duty

June 06, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Bhubaneswar, June 6

PTI
Image used for representational purposes only.

Image used for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: @gettyimages

The Secunderabad-Agartala Express was on June 6 halted at Odisha’s Brahmapur railway station around noon as passengers alerted railway officials about smoke issuing from an air-conditioning unit inside a coach, officials said.

Though the smoke was controlled immediately, the panic-stricken passengers refused to travel in the same coach, fearing another electrical breakdown. They demanded a change of coach.

Days after the horrific accident in Balasore, another goods train derails in Odisha 

Some passengers first noticed smoke in the B-5 coach and raised an alarm. Following this, most of the passengers reportedly got down and refused to re-board the train, an official said.

“It was reported that a minor electrical issue occurred in the coach no. B-5 of the Secunderabad-Agartala Express near Brahmapur station. The staff on duty attended to the issue immediately and rectified it,” a ECoR official said.

