SMART 2.0 launched for Ayurveda teaching professionals

The study aims at safety, tolerability and adherence to Ayurveda formulations in the priority research areas of malnutrition, insufficient lactation, osteoporosis, and other ailments

January 03, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) along with National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) has, on January 3, launched ‘SMART 2.0’ (Scope for Mainstreaming Ayurveda Research among Teaching professionals) program to promote robust clinical studies in priority areas of Ayurveda with Ayurveda academic institutions/hospitals across the country through mutual collaboration.

According to Professor (Vd) Rabinarayan Acharya, DG, CCRAS, the study aims at safety, tolerability and adherence to Ayurveda formulations in the priority research areas of Bal Kasa, malnutrition, insufficient lactation, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding, Osteoporosis in post-menopausal women and Diabetes Mellitus (DM) II.

CCRAS is an apex organisation for the formulation, co-ordination, development and promotion of research on scientific lines in Ayurveda, functioning under the Ministry of Ayush. The objective of ‘SMART 2.0’ is to generate tangible evidence to demonstrate efficacy and safety of Ayurveda interventions using interdisciplinary research methods and translating it into public health care. Under the ‘SMART 1.0’, around 10 diseases were covered with the active participation of teaching professionals from 38 colleges.

Ayurveda academic institutions interested to take-up collaborative research activities may submit ‘Expression of Interest’ noted a release issued by the Ministry.

