Small vote percentages will make big difference in politically polarised 2024 election: BJP

July 19, 2023 - NEW DELHI

On the face of it, NDA’s head count of a 38-party alliance that got together on Tuesday, made up of many parties that do not have even a single Member of Parliament or have just one MP, looks like an exercise in one-upmanship to trump the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) grouping in Bengaluru the same day, but BJP leaders say that the prospect of a heavily polarised Lok Sabha election in 2024 means that every vote counts.

At the NDA’s meeting at a five-star hotel in New Delhi, at least nine of the 38 alliance partners did not even have candidates who fought polls in 2019, while 16 parties did not have a single MP to boast of. Of the 45% vote share that the NDA got in 2019, which Prime Minister Modi boasted of in the meeting, 37% was with the BJP alone, while all others put together could not even hit double figures. And yet, BJP leaders say that their allies are particularly important in Bihar, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

In Bihar and Maharashtra, the BJP will be going into election in 2024 without the allies of the previous poll. In Bihar, they will have to deal with the formidable arithmetic of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’. “In the 2019 polls, Jitan Ram Majhi’s Hindustan Awam Morcha got 24% of the vote in the State, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party got around 3.6% of the vote, and the Ram Vilas Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party had got 6% of the vote. This election will be highly polarised on caste lines, and having any party in the middle as a vote cutter will hurt our prospects. While this combination did not work in the 2015 Assembly elections, the scenario in 2024, with Nitish Kumar has seesawed again and the polls being a national one, we feel it will make a difference,” said a source.

In Maharashtra, the splitting of both the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party will, BJP leaders say, provide some relief from the consolidation against the BJP by the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

In Uttar Pradesh, BJP leaders point out, NDA partner Apna Dal (Sonelal) with 1.2% of the vote got two seats, while the NISHAD party managed one seat because it was in alliance with the BJP in 2019. In the 2022 Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, the NISHAD party had a seat adjustment of 10 seats of which it won six, and polled less than 1% of the vote. Quite clearly, amplification with alliance is something BJP wants to repeat, and also shore up its fragile eastern Uttar Pradesh region, by tying up with the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

Most of these parties, therefore, have influence over certain sections of society and in some districts, which can mean the difference between winning and losing there. “The two big alliances are going to ensure that this election will be highly polarised, and therefore even these small vote percentages are crucial,” said a senior BJP leader involved in coordinating with some NDA parties.