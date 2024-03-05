ADVERTISEMENT

Small Army aircraft lands on field in Gaya after malfunction, pilots injured

March 05, 2024 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Gaya

PTI

This image made out of Google Maps locates Paharpur of Gaya district in Bihar.

Two trainee pilots were injured as a small aircraft of the Indian Army landed on a field in Bihar’s Gaya district on March 5 morning moments after it took off, officials said.

The microlight aircraft of the Army’s Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) landed on the field in Paharpur around 9.15 a.m., they said.

“During the training session, the aircraft experienced a malfunction and caused a massive sound. Eventually, it landed on a field,” a police officer said.

Two trainee pilots were on board and they sustained minor injuries, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaya’s SSP Ashish Bharti said police immediately reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US