Small aircraft makes emergency landing on expressway near Delhi

A two-seater aircraft used by the NCC made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway here on Thursday following an engine failure, officials said. The incident took place around 1.45 pm on the highway near Sadarpur village, officials said.

The aircraft made an emergency landing in Meerut at 2 pm following engine failure, a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said.

The left wing of the aircraft, which departed from Bareilly for the Hindon airbase at 11.16 am, suffered some damages in the incident but traffic movement on the highway remained normal, he said.

Jan 24, 2020

