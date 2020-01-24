Small aircraft makes emergency landing on expressway near Delhi

A two-seater aircraft used by the NCC made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway here on Thursday following an engine failure, officials said. The incident took place around 1.45 pm on the highway near Sadarpur village, officials said.
The aircraft made an emergency landing in Meerut at 2 pm following engine failure, a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said.
The left wing of the aircraft, which departed from Bareilly for the Hindon airbase at 11.16 am, suffered some damages in the incident but traffic movement on the highway remained normal, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.