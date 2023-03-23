S.M. Krishna, late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala among those honoured with Padma awards

March 23, 2023 01:59 am | Updated 02:09 am IST - New Delhi

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and playback singer Suman Kalyanpur were among those who were honoured with the Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu at an investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Mr. Krishna, a former Chief Minister and External Affairs minister, “known for his statesman-like vision and administrative acumen during a career spanning more than six decades”, was given the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award. Noted architect Balkrishna Doshi, known for using a minimalistic, simple and eco-friendly approach to architecture and who designed many iconic structures, was also given the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Billionaire stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away last year, was given the Padma Shri posthumously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group (ABG), was given the Padma Bhushan. In a tweet, the Rashtrapati Bhavan noted that the ABG was one of the first Indian groups to venture abroad and acquire widespread global presence.

Delhi-based professor Kapil Kapoor, spiritual leader Kamlesh D. Patel and singer Suman Kalyanpur were also among those who were conferred the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third highest civilian award.

Jodhaiya Bai Baiga, a prominent artist of Baiga painting; Usha Barle, performer of Pandwani and Panthi art forms of Chhattisgarh, and Raman Cheruvayal, a tribal farmer from Kerala who is known for his contribution to sustainable agriculture and preservation of biodiversity, were given the Padma Shri.

Bhanubhai Chunilal Chitara, who has preserved and promoted the traditional Mata Ni Pachedi craft of Gujarat, and Sankurathri Chandrasekhar, a managing trustee of Sankurathri Foundation which has educated a large number of rural students and provided eyecare to over 37 lakh people and performed over three lakh surgeries), were also awarded the Padma Shri.

The ceremony was attended by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as well as Home Minister Amit Shah and several other Union Ministers.

The President had approved 106 Padma awards on the eve of Republic Day and of these, over 54 people were awarded on Wednesday. Two awardees, including music legend Zakir Hussain who has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, were not present at the ceremony. The rest of the awardees would be given the honour in another ceremony later.

ADVERTISEMENT