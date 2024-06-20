ADVERTISEMENT

‘Slipper video’ proves that anger against Modi is real: Congress

Published - June 20, 2024 11:01 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai said that though what happened was wrong, it did show that the anger against Narendra Modi among the people of Kashi and the country is now coming out openly

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Ajay Rai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Thursday shared a video claiming that slippers were thrown at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vehicle when he visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, U.P. Congress president Ajay Rai said that though what happened was wrong, it did show that the anger against Mr. Modi among the people of Kashi and the country is now coming out openly.

“The video is out in public. We condemn the incident, but it represents the public’s anger against the anti-poor, anti-farmer policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by Modiji which is coming out in the open. In Kashi Gujaratis are getting contracts for government projects, displacing locals. For instance, our community of boatmen like the Nishad, and Kewat are being deprived of employment with cruises, and water taxis gaining momentum,” Mr. Rai said to The Hindu. 

The U.P. Congress’ official X handle, shared the video of the alleged incident. “Narendra Modi reached his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, the public welcomed him by showering slippers on him instead of garlands. It is wrong to throw slippers at a Prime Minister’s car, but the anger against Narendra Modi among the people of Kashi and the country is now visible. If Narendra Modi had developed the people of Kashi instead of developing his friends, this situation would not have arisen today.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US