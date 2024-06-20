‘Slipper video’ proves that anger against Modi is real: Congress

The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Thursday shared a video claiming that slippers were thrown at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vehicle when he visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Speaking to The Hindu, U.P. Congress president Ajay Rai said that though what happened was wrong, it did show that the anger against Mr. Modi among the people of Kashi and the country is now coming out openly.

“The video is out in public. We condemn the incident, but it represents the public’s anger against the anti-poor, anti-farmer policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by Modiji which is coming out in the open. In Kashi Gujaratis are getting contracts for government projects, displacing locals. For instance, our community of boatmen like the Nishad, and Kewat are being deprived of employment with cruises, and water taxis gaining momentum,” Mr. Rai said to The Hindu.

The U.P. Congress’ official X handle, shared the video of the alleged incident. “Narendra Modi reached his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, the public welcomed him by showering slippers on him instead of garlands. It is wrong to throw slippers at a Prime Minister’s car, but the anger against Narendra Modi among the people of Kashi and the country is now visible. If Narendra Modi had developed the people of Kashi instead of developing his friends, this situation would not have arisen today.”