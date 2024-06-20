GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Slipper video’ proves that anger against Modi is real: Congress

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai said that though what happened was wrong, it did show that the anger against Narendra Modi among the people of Kashi and the country is now coming out openly

Published - June 20, 2024 11:01 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Ajay Rai. File

Congress leader Ajay Rai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Thursday shared a video claiming that slippers were thrown at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vehicle when he visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Speaking to The Hindu, U.P. Congress president Ajay Rai said that though what happened was wrong, it did show that the anger against Mr. Modi among the people of Kashi and the country is now coming out openly.

“The video is out in public. We condemn the incident, but it represents the public’s anger against the anti-poor, anti-farmer policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by Modiji which is coming out in the open. In Kashi Gujaratis are getting contracts for government projects, displacing locals. For instance, our community of boatmen like the Nishad, and Kewat are being deprived of employment with cruises, and water taxis gaining momentum,” Mr. Rai said to The Hindu. 

The U.P. Congress’ official X handle, shared the video of the alleged incident. “Narendra Modi reached his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, the public welcomed him by showering slippers on him instead of garlands. It is wrong to throw slippers at a Prime Minister’s car, but the anger against Narendra Modi among the people of Kashi and the country is now visible. If Narendra Modi had developed the people of Kashi instead of developing his friends, this situation would not have arisen today.”

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.