Sleep less by an hour: Railways

The Railways is reducing the ‘official sleeping hours’ on reserved coaches in trains in an effort to put an end to quarrels that break out if passengers in the middle and lower berths oversleep. According to a circular issued by the Railway Board, passengers in the reserved coaches can only sleep between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. so that others may sit for the rest of the time.

The new provision replaces paragraph 652 in the Indian Railways Commercial Manual, Volume I, which provides for sleeping accommodation between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

“Sleeping accommodation between 2200 hours and 0600 hours and sitting accommodation for the rest of the period is provided for the passengers in the reserved coaches having sleeping accommodation,” said the circular, dated August 31.

The circular, however, makes an exception for certain passengers. “Passengers are, however, requested to cooperate with the sick, persons with disability, and pregnant ladies in case they want to sleep beyond permissible limits,” it says.

“We already have a rule in place. However, we wanted to clarify it and ensure it is followed,” said Ministry spokesperson Anil Saxena.