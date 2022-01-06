Slash fuel prices, says Congress as global crude oil rates fall

Reduction of ₹8 per litre of petrol possible, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded that the Narendra Modi government reduce prices of petrol and diesel, following a drop in global crude oil rates.

“Enough is enough, at least reduce the prices of petrol and diesel now,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted. Tagging a news report that the price of crude oil has fallen by $7.3 a gallon, Mr. Gandhi said retail prices of petrol can come down by as much as ₹8 a litre.

Using the hash tag #StopFuelLoot, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “ ‘Lootjeevi’ Modi government, why does it not stop the dacoity on the pockets of the poor, middle class and salaried people. The ‘election season’ is also here. Should the government be reminded that when crude oil rates fall, the prices of petrol and diesel are reduced...?”

At a press conference, party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh claimed that if the Modi government brings down excise duty on petroleum products to the 2014 level (when UPA was in power), along with the the fall in international crude prices, retail prices of petrol can come down by as much as ₹26.5 per litre and diesel by ₹25.24 per litre.