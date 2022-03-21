Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's parents to initiate legal action against Taliban

PTI March 21, 2022 18:46 IST

It is understood that Siddiqui's family will be moving the International Criminal Court against the Taliban

‘Capital Lens view’, a collective of photojournalists of Thiruvananthapuram, pay their respects to photojournalist Danish Siddiqui who lost his life in Afghanistan. File. Photo: Special Arrangement

Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui's parents will initiate legal action for an investigation into his killing and to bring to book those responsible, including high-level commanders and leaders of the Taliban. Also Read Frames and the man: why Danish Siddiqui’s work makes him a hero Vaishna Roy Siddiqui, 38, was on assignment in Afghanistan when he was killed in July last year. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist was covering clashes between Afghan troops and the Taliban in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city. On Tuesday, Danish Siddiqui’s parents Akhtar Siddiqui and Shahida Akhtar will initiate legal action to investigate his killing and bring to justice those responsible, including high-level commanders and leaders of the Taliban, the family said in a statement. Though the statement did not say what kind of legal action would be sought, it is understood that Siddiqui's family will be moving the International Criminal Court against the Taliban.



