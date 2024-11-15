Sky is the limit for development of tribals: President

President Dropuadi Murmu on Thursday (November 14, 2024) said India could become “truly developed” only when the tribal communities were developed.

In a televised address to the nation on the eve of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, celebrated as the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’, Ms. Murmu lauded the Union government for making development of tribal communities a national priority.

“Our country will become truly developed only when our tribal people also become developed. Fast paced progress of the people of the tribal communities is our national priority,” she said.

The President recalled her visit to Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s village Ulihatu in Jharkhand two years ago.

Right now, Jharkhand is in the midst of a two-phase Assembly polls, with the second and final phase polling scheduled for November 20 while the first phase of polling took place on November 13.

“Last year, on the occasion of ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Ulihatu and sought the blessings of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. That was the first visit of any Prime Minister to Ulihatu. This made the people of the tribal society very happy. On the same day, ‘PM Janjati Adivasi Nyay Maha-Abhiyan [PM-JANMAN]’ was launched from Jharkhand,” she said.

She noted how several tribal heroes such as Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the brave brothers Sidhu-Kanhu and Chand-Bhairav, Tilka Manjhi, Laxman Nayak and the brave sisters Phulo-Jhano had revolted against the injustice of British rulers.

“But people in general did not know much about those great heroes. Due to the efforts of the government, people have now become well acquainted with the stories of tribal freedom fighters,” Ms. Murmu said.

Increase in budget outlay

Lauding the various welfare schemes for the tribals, she noted that the budget of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for this year was ₹13,000 crore, a 74% increase over last year’s budget.

Recalling the start of her journey in public service as a member of the Tribal Advisory Council, Ms. Murmu said, “The immense love that I get from all the fellow citizens, including the people of the tribal communities, makes me emotional at times. Behind this feeling of mine is also the pleasant truth that today sky is the limit for the development of the people belonging to the tribal communities”.

“No matter how high they aspire to fly, the society and the government are fully committed to supporting them,” she added.