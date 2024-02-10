GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SKM welcomes Bharat Ratna for Charan Singh, Swaminathan, slams govt for not keeping MSP promise

The SKM accused the government of indulging in many forms of tokenism to divert attention of people from its policies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections

February 10, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
In this combo of file photos of (L-R) former Prime Ministers P.V. Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh, and agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan, who will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna - country’s highest civilian award.

In this combo of file photos of (L-R) former Prime Ministers P.V. Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh, and agriculture scientist M.S. Swaminathan, who will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna - country’s highest civilian award. | Photo Credit: PTI

Samyukt Kisan Morcha on February 10 welcomed the conferring of Bharat Ratna on Chaudhary Charan Singh and MS Swaminathan but termed it an attempt to divert people's attention from government's failure to provide Minimum Support Price for crops as suggested by the Swaminathan committee. 

In a statement, the SKM also said Mr. Singh and Mr. Swaminathan will remain alive in people's memory for their contribution to farmers even without a Bharat Ratna and "denounced" Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to solve the crisis of farmers of India.

"SKM welcomes BJP government's late recognition of Chaudhary Charan Singh and due recognition of Dr. MS Swaminathan for their contribution to agriculture and farmers in conferring Bharat Ratna on them. While Chaudhary Charan Singh had a role in implementation of Zamindari Abolition in UP leading to ownership rights for peasantry, as the Chairman of the National Farmers' Commission, Dr. MS Swaminathan made recommendations for income guarantee to farmers," the SKM said in a statement.

Also Read | All you need to know about the Bharat Ratna

"However, the Modi government is honouring and decorating the leaders only to cheat the farmers and people. The PM has neither honesty nor sincerity and indulged in a poor vote catching gimmick intended to worsen farmers’ misery and use tokenism to camouflage his services to big corporate forces associated with foreign companies in farming," it said.

The SKM accused the government of indulging in many forms of tokenism to divert attention of people from its policies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 

"SKM denounces PM Modi for failing to solve the crisis of farmers of India. Farmers are reeling under pressure of high input cost and poor govt infrastructure and services in agriculture, including seeds, fertilizers, insecticides, electricity, diesel, irrigation, machinery, post harvest facilities, storage and cold storage facilities, marketing yards, food processing facilities, marketing," it said.

The umbrella body of farmers' organisations, which had led the farmers' protest against the now repealed farm laws, reiterated its other demands including reduction by half of all input costs with restoration of fertiliser subsidy, debt waiver for all farmers and agriculture workers, reduction in microfinance interest rates, no hike in electricity tariff, no to prepaid metres; and 300 units free electricity to all rural households among others. 

The SKM and Joint Platform for CTUs have announced a nationwide gramin bandh and industrial strike on February 16, which has been supported by a number of other organisations.

Related Topics

award and prize

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.