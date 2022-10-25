SKM to march to Raj Bhavans demanding MSP, pension

The effort is in time for the second anniversary of the 2020 farmers’ agitation against the repealed farm laws

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), at an online meeting held on Tuesday, has decided to observe the second anniversary of the farmers’ agitations on November 26 by holding protests in front of all Raj Bhavans. The agitations, which began on November 26, 2020, against the three farm laws that have now been repealed, continued for more than 13 months. Considering the differences of opinions among various farmers’ organisations, the SKM also decided to frame guidelines for all its member outfits at the earliest.

The members of SKM’s Coordination Committee and the Drafting Committee participated in the meeting. The SKM, in a statement, said it is holding meetings in all States to prepare for the Raj Bhavan rallies. Other issues such as a legally guaranteed MSP, withdrawal of draft Electricity Bill, complete debt waivers to farmers and agriculture workers, comprehensive crop insurance scheme replacing the Prime Minister Fazal Bima Yojana and pension for poor farmers and agriculture workers after the age of 60 will also be raised during the protests.

Tuesday’s meeting also assessed the impact of unseasonal rains in various States. The leaders said the rains have led to tremendous damage in many States, with Ashok Dhawale adding, “It is a reason for drop in agricultural production.” The SKM also criticised the Centre for the meagre increase in minimum support price for rabi crops. The meeting condemned the changes being made by the Centre in the Rules of the Forest Conservation Act.

The next meeting of the SKM, scheduled for November 14, will review the preparations for the Raj Bhavan marches. It will also consider the draft guidelines for SKM members. Dr. Dhawale said the the guidelines will be aimed at strengthening the structure of the SKM so that it can function like a federation with its own rules and guidelines. “In this meeting on November 14, the SKM will also finalise its guidelines, on which discussion is going on among members of the Coordination Committee and Drafting Committee,” the SKM statement said.