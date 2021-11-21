SKM to hold meeting on November 27 to decide future course of action

Samyukta Kisan Morcha met to decide on the next course of action, including on the MSP issue and the proposed daily tractor march to Parliament during the upcoming Winter Session

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold another meeting on November 27 to decide future course of action while the planned march to Parliament by farmers on November 29 will go ahead as per schedule, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said on November 21.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu border following a meeting, Mr. Rajewal said, “We discussed the repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were taken. SKM’s pre-decided programs will continue as it is. Kisan panchayat will be held in Lucknow on November 22, gatherings at all borders on November 26 and march to Parliament on November 29.”

SKM, an umbrella body of the agitating unions, met earlier on November 21 to decide on the next course of action, including on the MSP issue and the proposed daily tractor march to Parliament during the upcoming Winter Session.

Farmer leaders have been maintaining that the protesters will stay put at border areas of Delhi until the Centre formally repeals these laws in Parliament after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise announcement on November 19 and have indicated their stir for a statutory guarantee of MSP and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.