SKM suspends Yogendra Yadav for a month

He had visited the family of one of BJP workers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday decided to suspend its core committee member Yogendra Yadav from all its activities for one month, because he visited the family of one of the BJP workers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri.

“It was a collective decision taken by all members of the SKM, to take this action against him for going to the BJP worker’s house and for his tweet about it also,” said Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh leader Abhimanyu Kohar, who attended the general body meeting at the Singhu border. “This is a mass movement and we are in public life. Many farmers had expressed concern and hurt about what he did, so we took note of it and acted,” he added.

Mr. Yadav defended his actions during the meeting. “I was asked to say that I made a mistake by going there. I refused to say that. I said that for me, it is a matter of principle and policy,” he said. “As a principle, you cannot be partisan about grief. I do not for one minute absolve the BJP of what they did, but that does not mean that you do not share grief. We must be able to share grief of people we oppose. I would not call them enemies, these are opponents in a situation.” He added that as a policy, setting high ethical and moral standards strengthens, rather than weakens, the movement.

He said his only mistake had been not to consult or inform other farmer leaders, although he reiterated that he did not act in the name of SKM. “The general body’s response was that I had done something inexcusable, the ultimate crime. I have accepted their decision, though I cannot change my principles and policies,” said Mr. Yadav, adding that he would continue to support the movement.

All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah did not attend Thursday’s meeting, but expressed his opinion that Mr. Yadav should not have visited the home of the BJP worker. “Any death is painful, but I have no sympathy for the killers,” he said.