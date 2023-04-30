SKM supports protesting wrestlers, demands arrest of BJP MP

April 30, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - New Delhi

A meeting of the general council of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on April 30 expressed solidarity with the protesting wrestlers and demanded immediate arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. It also demanded action against Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh who is also facing allegations of sexual harassment. Leaders of the SKM visited the protest venue and interacted with the wrestlers after the meeting. The SKM meeting also demanded an extensive probe into the revelations by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik on handling of the Pulwama terrorist attacks on security forces.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the SKM leaders said protests and agitations would be held between May 26 and 31 in all States on pending demands such as an MSP Law, debt waiver, pension, comprehensive insurance scheme, arrest of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra on the matter of Lakhimpur Kheri incident, withdrawal of cases on farmers and compensation to farmers who died during the 13-month-long protests. “This will include leading large protest marches to all Members of Parliament and key political leaders in their home constituencies and submitting memorandum to them, warning them to immediately resolve all farmers demands failing which they will face further protests,” the SKM leaders said.

The SKM also decided to hold State and District level conventions to galvanise and organise farmers and farmworkers in May, June and July. “Between August 1 and 15, mass protests in coordination with workers unions and organisations shall be held to put an end to sale of interest of farmers and workers to corporates by the Union government,” they added.

The SKM also condemned the de-recognition of the oldest unions of postal workers, the National Federation of Postal Employees and All India Postal Employees’ Union, by the Centre for supporting farmers’ struggle. “SKM expresses solidarity with the unions, demands that the de-recognition be withdrawn, and looks forward to increased worker peasant unity against the anti-farmer, anti-worker BJP government,” the leader said.