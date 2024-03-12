SKM says it has got Delhi Police permission for March 14 'mahapanchayat' at Ramlila Ground

March 12, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on March 12 said it has received permission from Delhi Police to hold a 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' at Delhi's Ramlila Ground on March 14, where a resolution will be passed to "intensify the fight" against policies of the Modi Government. The umbrella body of farmers' organisations, which had spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' protest at Delhi borders against the three central agri laws, stressed that it would be a peaceful gathering. "The Delhi Police has issued the NOC for conducting the Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan on 14 March 2024 and arranging parking space and other basic amenities like water, toilets and ambulance with the support of Municipal Administration of Delhi," the SKM claimed in a statement. ADVERTISEMENT The SKM appealed to farmers and workers to attend the Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat and said preparations are in full swing to make the event "politically significant and successful". ALSO READ ‘Rail roko’ protest by farmers affects train services in Punjab

It said the Mahapanchayat will adopt 'Sankalp Patra' or Letter of Resolution to "intensify the fight against the pro-corporate, communal, dictatorial policies of the Modi Government; to fight to save farming, food security, livelihood and the people from corporate loot".

"In the context of the forthcoming general election to the Lok Sabha, the Mahapanchayat will declare the future plan of action of how to intensify the ongoing struggle to achieve the genuine demands of the farmers as well as the workers," it said, adding farmers from nearby states will join the Mahapanchayat.

"Majority of the farmers are coming by trains. Buses and four-wheelers will have the window sticker apart from the flags of the respective organisations to have hassle-free transportation to Delhi and after dropping farmers, (the vehicles) will be parked in the allocated spots," the statement said.

"The Delhi Police will announce a traffic advisory for facilitating smooth traffic for the participants as well as the public," the SKM said.

Last month, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had given a call for "Delhi Chalo" but authorities in Haryana had prevented the entry of protesters from Punjab. Delhi Police had also also barricaded the city's borders with neighbouring states.

The protesting farmers have been camping at two border points of Punjab and Haryana to press the Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

"The Mahapanchayat will be peaceful with the highest discipline underlining the massive path of struggle with a determination that was proved correct and helped to achieve victory during the historic farmers struggle at Delhi Borders in 2020-21 that had sacrificed the life of 736 farmers in 13 months period," the SKM said.

The representatives of the Joint Platform of the Central Trade Unions, other Trade Unions, Sectoral Federations and Associations will also participate in the rally.

"SKM appeals to all the mass and class organisations and unions of workers, students, youth and women to join the Mahapanchayat," it said.

It also invited the BKU Chaduni group of farmers to join the Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat on March 14.

