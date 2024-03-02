ADVERTISEMENT

SKM reaches out to splinter group, calls for united fight against Centre

March 02, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Follow the “right path and right thinking” adopted during the united farmers’ struggle in 2020-21, says SKM

The Hindu Bureau

Tear gas being fired upon the protesting farmers at the Shambhu Border during the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) ‘Bharat Bandh’, in Patiala district, on Feb. 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has reached out to the protesting farmers on the Haryana-Punjab boundary led by its splinter group SKM (Non Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), and appealed for issue-based larger unity among all farmers’ platforms and organisations.

A six-member SKM panel invited the SKM-NP for further discussions and urged the group to follow the “right path and right thinking” adopted during the united farmers’ struggle in 2020-21 against three controversial farm laws.

ALSO READ
Quit WTO, farmers demand with tractors lined up on highways

The main target, the SKM reminded its splinter group, still is the Union government, the ruling BJP and its allied parties and the Centre’s “tyranny-based state machinery”. “The united kisan struggle has to uphold secular and pan-India character, and be independent of political parties,” the SKM said, and urged the SKM-NP to defeat and keep away all kinds of distracting and disruptive forces from the struggle, which created obstacles for selfish, petty political interests. “During the Delhi joint struggle, the approach was to achieve victory through acceptance of demands or ultimately extract a heavy political price from the government,” said an eight-point resolution sent to the SKM-NP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Why are farmers protesting again? | Explained

Farmer leaders Hannan Mollah, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Darshan Pal, Balbeer Singh Rajewal, Yudhavir Singh and Raminder Singh Patiala are part of the SKM’s panel that was asked to reach out to the SKM-NP. The SKM-NP and the KMM are continuing their protests on the Punjab-Haryana boundary seeking a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) and other demands.

The SKM has decided to organise a mahapanchayat of farmers in Delhi on March 14. Both the groups have been talking to each other after a few farmers died in the police action at the protest sites.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US