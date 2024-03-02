SKM reaches out to splinter group, calls for united fight against Centre

March 02, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has reached out to the protesting farmers on the Haryana-Punjab boundary led by its splinter group SKM (Non Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), and appealed for issue-based larger unity among all farmers’ platforms and organisations.

A six-member SKM panel invited the SKM-NP for further discussions and urged the group to follow the “right path and right thinking” adopted during the united farmers’ struggle in 2020-21 against three controversial farm laws.

The main target, the SKM reminded its splinter group, still is the Union government, the ruling BJP and its allied parties and the Centre’s “tyranny-based state machinery”. “The united kisan struggle has to uphold secular and pan-India character, and be independent of political parties,” the SKM said, and urged the SKM-NP to defeat and keep away all kinds of distracting and disruptive forces from the struggle, which created obstacles for selfish, petty political interests. “During the Delhi joint struggle, the approach was to achieve victory through acceptance of demands or ultimately extract a heavy political price from the government,” said an eight-point resolution sent to the SKM-NP.

Farmer leaders Hannan Mollah, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Darshan Pal, Balbeer Singh Rajewal, Yudhavir Singh and Raminder Singh Patiala are part of the SKM’s panel that was asked to reach out to the SKM-NP. The SKM-NP and the KMM are continuing their protests on the Punjab-Haryana boundary seeking a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) and other demands.

The SKM has decided to organise a mahapanchayat of farmers in Delhi on March 14. Both the groups have been talking to each other after a few farmers died in the police action at the protest sites.

