Sixth Scorpène submarine Vagsheer launched into water in Mumbai

The sixth and last of the French Scorpène-class submarines, Vagsheer, was launched into water by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar at a ceremony at the Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai. It was expected to commissioned into the Navy next year, officials said.

“MDL teams will now have to complete the integration and setting to work of the equipment and machinery onboard before beginning the sea trials, including weapon and sensor trials,” the Naval Group of France said in a statement.

The submarines were being built under Project-75 by the MDL under technology transfer from the Naval Group under a $3.75 bn deal signed in October 2005. The first one, INS Kalvari, was commissioned in December 2017; the second, INS Khanderi, in September 2019; the third, INS Karanj, in March 2021; and the fourth one, INS Vela, joined service last November. The 5th one, Vagir, was launched in November 2020 and is undergoing sea trials.

The Navy has drawn up plans to install an Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) module on all the Scorpenes as they go for refit, beginning with INS Kalvari, in the next couple of years to enhance their endurance. Development of an indigenous AIP module by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is in advanced stages.

30-year submarine-building programme

Parallelly, the tender to build six more advanced conventional submarines under Project-75I is in the Request For Proposal (RFP) stage. The Navy has a 30-year submarine-building programme and after the P-75I, it intends to design and build conventional submarines indigenously.

With delays in submarine induction, the SSKs - 209s (German HDWs) and EKMs (Russian Kilos), are being put through the Medium Refit Life Certification (MRLC) process, which will give them additional life of 10 to 15 years.

The Navy currently has 16 conventional and nuclear submarine indigenous nuclear ballistic missile submarine INS Arihant in service. They comprise eight Russian Kilos, four German HDWs and four Scorpenes.