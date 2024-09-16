GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sixth e-auction of PM’s mementos begins from September 17

The proceeds from this auction go to the ‘Namami Gange’ programme, which aims for the conservation of the Ganga river and the protection of its fragile ecosystem

Updated - September 16, 2024 10:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

An array of gifts and mementos received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be put up for e-auction from September 17 to October 2 and the proceeds would be donated to the government’s flagship ‘Namami Gange’ programme.

The auction would be conducted online and would be open to the public at large, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in New Delhi on Monday (September 16, 2024).

The items include traditional art and craft, indigenous handicrafts, vibrant paintings, traditional angavastrams, shawls and head gear. There is also a special collection of religious items like temple models, including the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and Dwarkadheesh Temple in Dwarka as well as statues of Hindu deities. Also included are distinguished works of art like Pichwai paintings. The collection also includes Gond art and Madhubani art pieces. A key feature is sports memorabilia.

There is also a section which pays tribute to India’s valiant warriors and freedom fighters.

This is the sixth time when the PM’s mementos would go under the hammer, since 2019 when it first began.

As with the previous editions, the proceeds from this auction will go to the ‘Namami Gange’ programme. This flagship initiative of the Union government is dedicated to the conservation and restoration of the national river, Ganga, and the enhancement of its fragile ecosystem.

“The funds generated through this auction will provide support to this worthy cause, strengthening our commitment to preserving our national treasure”, Mr. Shekhawat said.

Published - September 16, 2024 10:31 pm IST

