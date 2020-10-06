Six-year-old Hathras girl raped by relative, dies

An FIR was registered by police on September 21

Almost 20 days after she was allegedly raped by her cousin in Aligarh’s Iglas area, a six-year-old girl from Sadabad area of Hathras passed away in New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

On October 6, the family members protested with her body on Baldev road in Hathras. The villagers relented after the Aligarh SSP Muniraj suspended the Iglas SHO for laxity in arresting the accused.

The minor was held captive at a relative’s house in Iglas area of Aligarh district and was rescued on September 17, Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj said.

“On a complaint by a social organisation police raided the house, which belonged to a relative of the victim, found the girl and admitted her to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital where she was being treated till four days ago,” the SSP told reporters.

The girl was referred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital. When her condition deteriorated, she was further referred to the AIIMS in New Delhi, where she passed away on October 5.

An FIR was registered by police on September 21 on the complaint of the girl’s father, a resident of a village in Hathras district, that he suspected the girl was raped in captivity. Police then arrested the 15-year-old relative who confessed to his crime, the SSP said.

“The boy’s mother, who is the maternal aunt [mausi] of the victim, is reported to be an accomplice in the crime and is absconding,” he said.

The father of the girl told reporters that after his wife’s death, he sent his daughter to live at her aunt’s place in Iglas where she was allegedly raped by her cousin on September 17. “Instead of arresting the accused, the SHO held his brother, a minor and mentally challenged boy. He was sent to the juvenile home. We demand the right culprit should be put behind bars,” the victim's father said.

The SSP has ordered a departmental inquiry against the SHO and has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family from the State government.

(With inputs from PTI)