Six-year-old Army mule awarded commendation on Army Day

January 17, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

A six-year old Army mule under the Tezpur-based 4 Corps area that played an important role in lifting vital engineering, ammunition and ration loads during advance winter stocking in 2021 was awarded the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Commendation on the occasion of Army Day 2023 on January 15.

“Mules of animal transport units have been a vital link in logistics chain in remote regions under most challenging conditions. Hoof No 122, one such Hero awarded COAS Commendation Card on Army Day, an apt recognition of selfless service by unsung warriors,” the 4 Corps said on Twitter. “This six year old mule lifted load of around 6500 Kgs and covered a distance of 750 Kms,” the citation issued said.

The citation stated that enduring extremely tiring and inhospitable conditions, Remount Number 4K-509 and unit Hoof Number-122 Mule (Mountain Artillery) always stood at the forefront of animal transport convoys from Forward Patrolling Point to Yangtse (above 15,000 feet). It said: “His steadfast physical presence and extremely composed temperament had put calming influence on other panicky animals and was thus instrumental in ensuring zero casualty rate.”

The citation further stated that despite all odds of heavy rains and treacherously slippery track conditions, the mule displayed tremendous physical robustness, surefootedness and was ever willing for load lifting duties, remarkably contributing to tough tasks like lifting vital engineer, ammunition and ration loads during the ‘Advance Winter Stocking 2021’.

The citation added that the mule’s “exemplary keenness, supreme dedication beyond the call of duty in uncongenial operational environment rightly merits due recognition and has been awarded Chief of the Army Staff Commendation Card on Army Day 2023”.