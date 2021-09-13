Six temples of different deities in Ayodhya Ram temple's final blueprint

The deities include Lord Surya, Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Durga, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma.

Six temples of different deities will be constructed on the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex, according to the final blueprint prepared by the Ram temple construction committee.

The construction of the foundation of the Ram temple is in full swing and is expected to be completed by October-end or first week of November, Ram Mandir Trust member Dr Anil Mishra said.

The deities include Lord Surya, Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva, Lord Durga, Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma.

"These six temples of deities will be build along the outer periphery of the Ram temple but within the premises. Along with worshipping Lord Rama, worshipping these deities is also very important in Hindu dharma," Mr. Mishra said..

The construction of the base (plinth) of the super structure of the Ram temple will start from the end of October or from the first week of November after the completion of the filling of foundation, he said.

For in-situ setting of stones in the structure of the grand temple, four tower cranes will be installed at four different locations, Mr. Mishra added.

Four additional layers

The filling of the excavated foundation area of 1,20,000 square feet and 50 feet deep was expected to be completed by the end of October. Now, the temple Trust has decided to construct four additional layers on the foundation area to bring the foundation to 107 meters above the sea level, he said.

Earlier, in the foundation where 44 layers of engineered fill material was to be used, has now been increased to 48 layers, the Ram Mandir Trust member said.

According to sources, after the completion of the foundation filling, the casting of the seven-foot raft will be done again. This casting will be done from concrete in which cement will also be used. So far, cement was not being used in engineered field material, but stone dust and fly ash was being used.

According to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, cement absorbs more heat, which will increase the heat in the atmosphere. To avoid this, minimum use of cement is being done.

The plinth of the super structure of the Ram temple is to be constructed with the 3.5 lakh cubic feet stones from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, contract for the cutting and setting of the stones has been given to two Mirzapur-based private firms, he said.

The sources said that due to only 10 to 12 hours of electricity supply in Mirzapur, cutting and setting of stones has slowed down.